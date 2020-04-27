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Abby Martin interviews whistleblower Richard Grove on BTS "Breaking the Set" (RT Russia Today)
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57 views • April 27, 2020
Would You Like to Know More? Here's some notes, links, and references: http://www.TragedyandHope.com http://www.Twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
More about 9/11:
Black 9/11: Money, Motive, & Technology by Mark Gaffney (features Richard Grove's experiences and observations relevant to 9/11)
http://www.amazon.com/Black-11-Money-...
The Secret Insurance Agent Men (LA Times article on origins of AIG & its connections to the Nazis, O.S.S. and C.I.A.)
http://articles.latimes.com/2000/sep/...
Eliot Spitzer vs. AIG and Marsh & McLennan in 2004
http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/politic...
9/11 Insider Trading by Jeremy Rys (9/11 Solved?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfNZd...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vduFY...
More about the details of Richard's whistleblowing warning prior to the purposeful financial collapse, ongoing since 2004:
20/20 Hindsight: CENSORSHIP on the FRONTLINE (interview with Richard Grove)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/2020-h...
The Insider: Film, Literature & the New World Order (featuring Richard Grove's whistleblowing by James Corbett)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-fil...
Sarbanes Oxley Act
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarbanes...
SEC investigates Legato (2002-2003, prior to Richard's whistleblowing)
http://www.sec.gov/news/press/2003-10...
SEC standardizes on Legato for Sarbanes-Oxley (2004, after Richard's whistleblowing)
http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/dat...
Richard's solution-based media productions as mentioned:
The Classical Trivium vs. The Trivium Method (History... So It Doesn't Repeat)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lR7jq...
Tragedy and Hope (Your Launchpad for Learning):
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/
The Peace Revolution Podcast (Ongoing self-study curriculum for thinking minds):
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
The Ultimate History Lesson (5-hour journey through the Who, How, and Why of the destruction of public schooling, with John Taylor Gatto):
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-fil...
http://www.amazon.com/The-Ultimate-Hi...
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscr...
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHo...
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimateh...
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-br...
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-ori...
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
More about 9/11:
Black 9/11: Money, Motive, & Technology by Mark Gaffney (features Richard Grove's experiences and observations relevant to 9/11)
http://www.amazon.com/Black-11-Money-...
The Secret Insurance Agent Men (LA Times article on origins of AIG & its connections to the Nazis, O.S.S. and C.I.A.)
http://articles.latimes.com/2000/sep/...
Eliot Spitzer vs. AIG and Marsh & McLennan in 2004
http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/politic...
9/11 Insider Trading by Jeremy Rys (9/11 Solved?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfNZd...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vduFY...
More about the details of Richard's whistleblowing warning prior to the purposeful financial collapse, ongoing since 2004:
20/20 Hindsight: CENSORSHIP on the FRONTLINE (interview with Richard Grove)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/2020-h...
The Insider: Film, Literature & the New World Order (featuring Richard Grove's whistleblowing by James Corbett)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-fil...
Sarbanes Oxley Act
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarbanes...
SEC investigates Legato (2002-2003, prior to Richard's whistleblowing)
http://www.sec.gov/news/press/2003-10...
SEC standardizes on Legato for Sarbanes-Oxley (2004, after Richard's whistleblowing)
http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/dat...
Richard's solution-based media productions as mentioned:
The Classical Trivium vs. The Trivium Method (History... So It Doesn't Repeat)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lR7jq...
Tragedy and Hope (Your Launchpad for Learning):
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/
The Peace Revolution Podcast (Ongoing self-study curriculum for thinking minds):
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
The Ultimate History Lesson (5-hour journey through the Who, How, and Why of the destruction of public schooling, with John Taylor Gatto):
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-fil...
http://www.amazon.com/The-Ultimate-Hi...
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscr...
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHo...
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimateh...
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-br...
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-ori...
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