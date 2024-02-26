On February 26, 2024, the 4th Baron Rothschild passed away: Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild. 500 trillion dollars in assets, control over 164 banks, instigation of wars, rule over presidents and states. This and much more is attributed to the Rothschild family. To mark the occasion, Kla.TV is once again broadcasting the documentary "The Rothschild Control". Judge for yourself the claim that the Rothschild dynasty is the most powerful family in the world.
