LEADERS RAISED FOR JUDGMENT | 7-3-2026

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Show #2699
Show Notes:
Best Western for Annual Huddle: https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotel-rooms.36144.html?groupId=4Z6RZ7Q1
Cool Hand Luke clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gqpjyt6Zo88&pp=ygUiY29vbCBoYW5kIGx1a2Ugc3RvcCBibGVlZGluZyBvbiBtZQ%3D%3D
LAN action: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/free-patricia-louise-lock/
Communion verses:
John 10:9-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2010%3A9-18&version=KJV
Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV
Leaders raised for judgment: https://www.bing.com/search?q=does%20God%20raise%20up%20leaders%20for%20judgement&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=does%20god%20raise%20up%20leaders%20for%20judgement&sc=12-39&sk=&cvid=AA1425B895374F5D84DA6DF70563671A
When God judges a nation: https://www.bing.com/search?q=when%20god%20judges%20a%20nation%20he%20gives%20them%20wicked%20leaders&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=when%20god%20judges%20a%20nation%20he%20gives%20them%20wicked%20leaders&sc=0-53&sk=&cvid=6616B16BA9E549A3A9A6B11DBB07D30D
Psalm 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2012&version=KJV
16 children found living in squalor: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/adults-arrested-16-children-found-deplorable-conditions-southern-ohio-rcna352552
AI Baby video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/X7sjFSBqMrA
Animal lovers: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/klBauN3ONCQ
Never kill a possum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMjuuw3EUjw
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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