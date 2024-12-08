Iran will continue to support the resistance & Hezbollah - ENG text only

Iranian FM (Minister of Foreign Affairs) Araghchi: Iran will continue support the resistance & Hezbollah

We’ve received guarantees in Syria that the embassy & consulate of Iran will be protected, and more importantly the shrines of Lady Sayyede Zainab & Hazrat Ruqyah will be protected & respected.

The attack on the embassy this morning was not done by the actual groups but by bystanders for looting purposes.

Iran’s position is to support the wishes of the Syrian people, but it is not easy to reach an agreement between all the different groups.

The resistance may have setbacks or undergo changes, like losing dear figures in Lebanon for example, but resistance continues.