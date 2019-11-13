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Barney Miller - Back In 1981 They Tried To Warn Us of NWO
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42625 views • November 13, 2019
Barney Miller - Back In 1981 They Tried To Warn Us About The Tri-Lateral Commission!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IqrA4j7g54
upinthemtns Published on Nov 22, 2016
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Voting is a vain act when the NWO picks ALL your choices to Rule over you.
John Kerry and George W. Bush Both belong to the Cult - Skull and Bones
Vote for Dem or Rep you get a Bonesmen in the White house.
Every Politician is Compromised or Controlled or the Media would just ignore them out of being relevant the way they did to Ron Paul - Sorry not enough room at the table.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IqrA4j7g54
upinthemtns Published on Nov 22, 2016
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Voting is a vain act when the NWO picks ALL your choices to Rule over you.
John Kerry and George W. Bush Both belong to the Cult - Skull and Bones
Vote for Dem or Rep you get a Bonesmen in the White house.
Every Politician is Compromised or Controlled or the Media would just ignore them out of being relevant the way they did to Ron Paul - Sorry not enough room at the table.
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