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Five Great Quotes from the Founders: Liberty, Loyalty, Defense and the "Real" American Revolution
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126 views • August 02, 2019
What should we be loyal to - a politician, a leader, a political party, or something else? How should we view political statements and actions to defend against foreign threats? What was the "real" American revolution? Michael Boldin breaks down the answers - with 5 great quotes from leading founders like Patrick Henry, Samuel Adams, John Dickinson, James Madison and John Adams.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 2, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Patrick Henry
https://www.bartleby.com/268/8/14.html
Samuel Adams
https://web.archive.org/web/20060512205227/http://thingsabove.freerovin.com/samadams.htm
John Dickinson
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
James Madison
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0088
John Adams
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/99-02-02-6854
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 2, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Patrick Henry
https://www.bartleby.com/268/8/14.html
Samuel Adams
https://web.archive.org/web/20060512205227/http://thingsabove.freerovin.com/samadams.htm
John Dickinson
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
James Madison
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0088
John Adams
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/99-02-02-6854
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