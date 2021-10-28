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Covid liars
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42 views • October 28, 2021
Ukraine 🇺🇦 27.10.21
Hazardous covid medical facility with only 4 sick patients in there😅
Journalists paid such an unexpected visit that doctors didn’t even have enough time to put the masks on.
Hazardous covid medical facility with only 4 sick patients in there😅
Journalists paid such an unexpected visit that doctors didn’t even have enough time to put the masks on.
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