Book of Isaiah (see link in description box)

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)
A beautiful reading of the book of Isaiah. Isaiah is one of God’s main prophets along with Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Moses and is my favorite author in the King James Bible. It’s as if each of the 66 chapters in the book of Isaiah represents one of the 66 books in the Bible.
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