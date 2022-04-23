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REPEAL1913 - END The INCOME TAX and End FED RESERVE - Dr. Ron Paul. 042222
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599 views • April 23, 2022
Thanks to Dr. Ron Paul and Ron Paul Liberty Report for this video that I'm sharing.
We have lost 98% of the purchasing power of the dollar since 1913.
1913 was a fateful year for freedom in America. Both the Income Tax & Federal Reserve were created. The dreaded Income Tax made everyone's hard-earned money the property of the federal government first. The earnings that government allowed people to keep would then be persistently stolen by The Fed's inflation. Freedom was put in a vice in 1913, and after 100 years, there's almost nothing left to be squeezed.
Please visit Birch Gold Group at: https://www.birchgold.com/ron
We have lost 98% of the purchasing power of the dollar since 1913.
1913 was a fateful year for freedom in America. Both the Income Tax & Federal Reserve were created. The dreaded Income Tax made everyone's hard-earned money the property of the federal government first. The earnings that government allowed people to keep would then be persistently stolen by The Fed's inflation. Freedom was put in a vice in 1913, and after 100 years, there's almost nothing left to be squeezed.
Please visit Birch Gold Group at: https://www.birchgold.com/ron
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