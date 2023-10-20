Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 19, 2023
Jotatay2K4
10 Subscribers
18 views
Published Friday

Episode 2132 - Research showing much more heart disease from the clot shot. Why the Republicans can’t help us! We have to become involved. Here’s how. They want us to eat bugs. Who bombed the hospital in Gaza? We have found ourselves in a time such as this, stand firm with God! Plus much much more! Super intense show today! High energy must listen.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

