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More Confirmation: 2023 Rapture & 2027 Return of Christ
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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119 views • September 07, 2023

Crowded Heaven (John Basso) “Proving a 2023 Rapture/Comet”: https://crowdedheaven.com/2023_rapture.html “Dating of the 70th Week of Daniel”: (Mark Wilburn) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f3x1IJ6nxDtyrH-vDx-bJsf3hJ2IO28o/view?usp=share_link “Finding the Upper Limit/Fig Tree Generation” (Daniel Terwilliger): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3FY9bFv_cYKyc3lXbTy8yy3v7rAz2XY/view?usp=sharing Newest! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LDQEfvLM0TUo0VyDB-iku4_gi-d-qHBA/view?usp=sharing “New Sign” Video (Bright Morning Star): https://youtu.be/YJVS2VXI2ag “Jesus’ commentary on Daniel 9” video: https://youtu.be/MhJyY3vX7mU Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc:  https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.) Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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