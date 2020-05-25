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As in the days of Noah and lot, So shall it be...
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15 views • May 25, 2020
Jesus told us that the last days will be like the days of Noah and Lot. Most people think that Jesus focused on the sexual sins on Sodom and Gomorrah, but Jesus tells us their actions which He was most angered by... We need to ask ourselves, are we also guilty?
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