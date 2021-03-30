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YouTube bans my video on the death of Gregory Michael MD after COVID-19 injection
Joseph Daoud
Joseph Daoud
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81 views • March 30, 2021
In this video I review how YouTube has unanimously decided to give me a first warning on my channel with 135 subscribers simply because I covered a Facebook post by the late Gregory Michael, MD death and circumstances leading up to his death as described by his wife. Doctor Gregory Michael was a well established Obstetrician and ran a clinic in Miami Beach, FL. He was well loved and recognized in the community. He was Pro-vaccine and had no doubt that the covid-19 shot would be harmful or cause adverse reaction in any shape or form. Shortly after being administered with the Pfizer shot, he developed a series of petechiae on his legs and body and went directly to the ER at Mount Sinai hospital in Miami Beach, FL. After careful attention by a group of specialists it was determined he had developed a serious reaction due to the vaccine causing his platelet count to drop to 0. A normal platelet count should be between 150,000 to 450,000. After failing to reboot the platelet count to normal levels, Dr. Michael succumbed to a hemorrhagic stroke which took his life in a matter of minutes.
Keywords
healthimmunityvaccinestrokeadverse reactionpfizercovid19sars-cov-2
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy