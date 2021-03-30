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YouTube bans my video on the death of Gregory Michael MD after COVID-19 injection
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81 views • March 30, 2021
In this video I review how YouTube has unanimously decided to give me a first warning on my channel with 135 subscribers simply because I covered a Facebook post by the late Gregory Michael, MD death and circumstances leading up to his death as described by his wife. Doctor Gregory Michael was a well established Obstetrician and ran a clinic in Miami Beach, FL. He was well loved and recognized in the community. He was Pro-vaccine and had no doubt that the covid-19 shot would be harmful or cause adverse reaction in any shape or form. Shortly after being administered with the Pfizer shot, he developed a series of petechiae on his legs and body and went directly to the ER at Mount Sinai hospital in Miami Beach, FL. After careful attention by a group of specialists it was determined he had developed a serious reaction due to the vaccine causing his platelet count to drop to 0. A normal platelet count should be between 150,000 to 450,000. After failing to reboot the platelet count to normal levels, Dr. Michael succumbed to a hemorrhagic stroke which took his life in a matter of minutes.
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