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2016: A Sampling of Human Affairs
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27 views • August 25, 2020
"I know your race. It is made up of sheep. It is governed by minorities, seldom or never by majorities. It suppresses its feelings and its beliefs and follows the handful that makes the most noise. Sometimes the noisy handful is right, sometimes wrong; but no matter, the crowd follows it.” - Mark Twain, The Mysterious Stranger
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(2016: A Sampling of Human Affairs) | JoyCamp
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(2016: A Sampling of Human Affairs) | JoyCamp
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