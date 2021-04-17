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White Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter Exposed
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44 views • April 17, 2021
This video was created by HodgeTwins TV.
The founder of the popular Black Lives Matter movement, has taken donations from the people and bought several homes across the
United States, not in black communities, but in predominately white neighborhoods. Black Lives Matter has also refused to compensate the families of slain black men whose names are being used for their cause.
The founder of the popular Black Lives Matter movement, has taken donations from the people and bought several homes across the
United States, not in black communities, but in predominately white neighborhoods. Black Lives Matter has also refused to compensate the families of slain black men whose names are being used for their cause.
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