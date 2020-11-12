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Shows voting machine results changed
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229 views • November 12, 2020
Originally Published on Mar 20, 2014
This is the hack that proved America's elections can be stolen using a few lines of computer code. The 'Hursti Hack' in this video is an excerpt from the feature length Emmy nominated documentary 'Hacking Democracy'. The hack of the Diebold voting system in Leon County, Florida, is real. It was verified by computer scientists at UC Berkeley. To watch the full movie, visit http://www.hackingdemocracy.com For updates, visit the official Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/hackingdemocr... HACKING DEMOCRACY - Directed by Simon Ardizzone and Russell Michaels The disturbingly shocking HBO documentary HACKING DEMOCRACY bravely tangles with our nation’s ills at the heart of democracy. The film the Diebold corporation doesn’t want you to see, this revelatory journey follows tenacious Seattle grandmother Bev Harris and her band of extraordinary citizen-activists as they set out to ask one simple question: How does America count its votes? From Florida and California to Ohio and Washington State, filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Robert Cohen starkly reveal a broken system riddled with secrecy, incompetent election officials, and electronic voting machines that can be programmed to steal elections. Equipped only with a powerful sense of righteous outrage, the activists take on voting machine industry, exposing alarming security holes in America’s trusted voting machines. They even go dumpster diving at a county election official’s office in Florida, uncovering incendiary evidence of miscounted votes. But proving our votes can be stolen without a trace culminates in a duel between Diebold voting machines and a computer hacker from Finland – with America’s democracy at stake. 'Hacking Democracy' was nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Investigative Journalism. "Disturbing stuff. . . It's not shocked-shocked you feel watching this; it's genuine shock.' - The New York Times “It is hard to imagine a documentary that is more important to the civic life of the nation — let alone one that is so compelling and ultimately moving" - Baltimore Sun After we filmed the 'Hursti Hack' California's Secretary of State ordered an investigation. The best computer scientists at UC Berkeley analysed the Diebold voting machines' computer source code. The UC Berkeley Report can be found here: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections... Page 2 of the report states: "Harri Hursti's attack does work. Mr. Hursti's attack on the AV-OS is definitely real. He was indeed able to change the election results by doing nothing more than modifying the contents of a memory card. He needed no passwords, no cryptographic keys, and no access to any other part of the voting system, including the GEMS election management server." We hope that as many people as possible will vote because the bigger the turnout the harder it is for someone to rig the total national results.
This is the hack that proved America's elections can be stolen using a few lines of computer code. The 'Hursti Hack' in this video is an excerpt from the feature length Emmy nominated documentary 'Hacking Democracy'. The hack of the Diebold voting system in Leon County, Florida, is real. It was verified by computer scientists at UC Berkeley. To watch the full movie, visit http://www.hackingdemocracy.com For updates, visit the official Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/hackingdemocr... HACKING DEMOCRACY - Directed by Simon Ardizzone and Russell Michaels The disturbingly shocking HBO documentary HACKING DEMOCRACY bravely tangles with our nation’s ills at the heart of democracy. The film the Diebold corporation doesn’t want you to see, this revelatory journey follows tenacious Seattle grandmother Bev Harris and her band of extraordinary citizen-activists as they set out to ask one simple question: How does America count its votes? From Florida and California to Ohio and Washington State, filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Robert Cohen starkly reveal a broken system riddled with secrecy, incompetent election officials, and electronic voting machines that can be programmed to steal elections. Equipped only with a powerful sense of righteous outrage, the activists take on voting machine industry, exposing alarming security holes in America’s trusted voting machines. They even go dumpster diving at a county election official’s office in Florida, uncovering incendiary evidence of miscounted votes. But proving our votes can be stolen without a trace culminates in a duel between Diebold voting machines and a computer hacker from Finland – with America’s democracy at stake. 'Hacking Democracy' was nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Investigative Journalism. "Disturbing stuff. . . It's not shocked-shocked you feel watching this; it's genuine shock.' - The New York Times “It is hard to imagine a documentary that is more important to the civic life of the nation — let alone one that is so compelling and ultimately moving" - Baltimore Sun After we filmed the 'Hursti Hack' California's Secretary of State ordered an investigation. The best computer scientists at UC Berkeley analysed the Diebold voting machines' computer source code. The UC Berkeley Report can be found here: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections... Page 2 of the report states: "Harri Hursti's attack does work. Mr. Hursti's attack on the AV-OS is definitely real. He was indeed able to change the election results by doing nothing more than modifying the contents of a memory card. He needed no passwords, no cryptographic keys, and no access to any other part of the voting system, including the GEMS election management server." We hope that as many people as possible will vote because the bigger the turnout the harder it is for someone to rig the total national results.
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