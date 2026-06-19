BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media UP IN ARMS Over Epstein, Complete SILENCE Over 250k English Girls with Worse Fates
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
365 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • Today

  • he New York Times, the BBC, the Washington Post: none of them want to touch this. Why? Because the reality doesn't pair well with their preferred ideology. We are exposing the 'Information Sommeliers' who decide what version of reality is fit for public consumption. You're being lied to—here is the evidence they hope you never see.

  • Hashtags: #MainstreamMedia #Truth #MediaBias #EpsteinIsland #GroomingGangs

    • Keywords
    censorshippolitical analysisbbcenglandmediamedia biasepsteinlegacy medialiarscriticismrupertinvestigative reportcultural commentarylowegrooming scandals
    FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
    Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
    Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
    Related videos

    No related videos yet.

    Recent News
    The $300 Billion Mirage: How the U.S.-Iran Deal is destined to fail because Israel won&#8217;t stop the bloodshed in Lebanon

    The $300 Billion Mirage: How the U.S.-Iran Deal is destined to fail because Israel won’t stop the bloodshed in Lebanon

    Lance D Johnson
    Section 224 and the Debate Over U.S.-Israel Security Cooperation

    Section 224 and the Debate Over U.S.-Israel Security Cooperation

    Chase Codewell
    Trump&#8217;s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

    Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

    Mike Adams
    Anthropic AI Model Removed Amid Ad Hoc Regulatory Actions

    Anthropic AI Model Removed Amid Ad Hoc Regulatory Actions

    Chase Codewell
    Ukraine and Moldova Launch EU Accession Talks Amid Ongoing War

    Ukraine and Moldova Launch EU Accession Talks Amid Ongoing War

    Garrison Vance
    The Empire&#8217;s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

    The Empire’s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

    Belle Carter
    More from Brighteon
    Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
    Help & Information
    Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
    Follow Us
    Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy

    Account
    Log In
    Create an Account
    Keyboard Shortcuts
    Settings
    Change Theme

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy