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Gary Null's "Power Chef" Luisa, makes healthy dishes that her daughters eat all the time
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52 views • March 19, 2022
Luisa shows you the finished main courses and goes over the recipe steps. All recipes have written recaps. Wonderful conversation (she dispels the myths that kids only eat bad food) , and she offers pointers, while she presents.
A favorite of Luisa's six year old: Sea vegetables in sesame miso broth.
Black rice is also called forbidden rice.
-lovely dress too
A favorite of Luisa's six year old: Sea vegetables in sesame miso broth.
Black rice is also called forbidden rice.
-lovely dress too
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