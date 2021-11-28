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Anti-Biden Chants Sweep The Nation
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101 views • November 28, 2021
This holiday is breaking the bank for so many Americans.
Joe [Bidan] is completely out of touch.
His approval rating hit a record low — and his failures and fumbles are endless.
“F*** Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants have been erupting across America for months.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 27 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284132922001
Joe [Bidan] is completely out of touch.
His approval rating hit a record low — and his failures and fumbles are endless.
“F*** Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants have been erupting across America for months.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 27 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284132922001
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