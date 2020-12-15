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SAFETY CONCERNS OVERSHADOW VACCINE ROLLOUT
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262 views • December 15, 2020
SAFETY CONCERNS OVERSHADOW VACCINE ROLLOUT
The #Covid19 vaccine rollout is underway in the US, yet legitimate claims and fears of serious adverse reactions persist. From the alarming number of test subjects developing facial paralysis, to the NHS in England warning of serious allergic reactions, the Covid vaccine injury ‘elephant in the room’ is looming ever larger.
#VaccineWarnings #BellsPalsy #VaccineReactions #PeterHotez #NHSEngland
The #Covid19 vaccine rollout is underway in the US, yet legitimate claims and fears of serious adverse reactions persist. From the alarming number of test subjects developing facial paralysis, to the NHS in England warning of serious allergic reactions, the Covid vaccine injury ‘elephant in the room’ is looming ever larger.
#VaccineWarnings #BellsPalsy #VaccineReactions #PeterHotez #NHSEngland
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