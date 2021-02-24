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Do not be Zombieized
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141 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This video was first published in 2012 when people were attacking each other biting. Now there is a new warning from the CDC watch the video to see why.
And ye shall serve YHWH your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. Exodus 23:25
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings Ruby
THE SERPENT INSIDE THE TEMPLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2a1P64L90ax2/?fbclid=IwAR0HQQxi9B_gxDSBhhVHyttb07OwB43YZEyz7txD7fuO8GRvTCLCqOlVLjI
You Won't Believe What's Happening In Israel Until YOU SEE THIS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRu9NpC0kD0
Zombie Apocalyps is effects of the Covid vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/sharonbat.israel/posts/296427795154520
Side effects of GMOs - Ask your doctor if CANCER is right for you
http://www.naturalnews.com/037621_GMO_side_effects_cancer.html#ixzz29x7xoQvX
GM Wheat May Damage Human Genetics Permanently
http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/gm-wheat-may-damage-human-genetics-permanently
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This video was first published in 2012 when people were attacking each other biting. Now there is a new warning from the CDC watch the video to see why.
And ye shall serve YHWH your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. Exodus 23:25
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings Ruby
THE SERPENT INSIDE THE TEMPLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2a1P64L90ax2/?fbclid=IwAR0HQQxi9B_gxDSBhhVHyttb07OwB43YZEyz7txD7fuO8GRvTCLCqOlVLjI
You Won't Believe What's Happening In Israel Until YOU SEE THIS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRu9NpC0kD0
Zombie Apocalyps is effects of the Covid vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/sharonbat.israel/posts/296427795154520
Side effects of GMOs - Ask your doctor if CANCER is right for you
http://www.naturalnews.com/037621_GMO_side_effects_cancer.html#ixzz29x7xoQvX
GM Wheat May Damage Human Genetics Permanently
http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/gm-wheat-may-damage-human-genetics-permanently
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