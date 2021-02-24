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Do not be Zombieized
Rubies Page
Rubies Page
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141 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby

This video was first published in 2012 when people were attacking each other biting. Now there is a new warning from the CDC watch the video to see why.

And ye shall serve YHWH your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. Exodus 23:25
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings Ruby
THE SERPENT INSIDE THE TEMPLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2a1P64L90ax2/?fbclid=IwAR0HQQxi9B_gxDSBhhVHyttb07OwB43YZEyz7txD7fuO8GRvTCLCqOlVLjI
You Won't Believe What's Happening In Israel Until YOU SEE THIS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRu9NpC0kD0
Zombie Apocalyps is effects of the Covid vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/sharonbat.israel/posts/296427795154520
Side effects of GMOs - Ask your doctor if CANCER is right for you
http://www.naturalnews.com/037621_GMO_side_effects_cancer.html#ixzz29x7xoQvX
GM Wheat May Damage Human Genetics Permanently
http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/gm-wheat-may-damage-human-genetics-permanently
Keywords
vaccinesgodjesusministerdiseaserfidzombiespastorwatchmenprophetic dreamrubygmo foodsprophetic visionsruby dubyyesuseer yhwhrubies page
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy