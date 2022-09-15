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9/13/2022 Miles Guo: There will be a big leap in the technologies of GPS, stem cells, graphene and hydrogen fuel cell; Miles Guo, the Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China are the key factors leading to Twitter's demise; Getter will completely transform the business model of social media, which heavily depends on advertisement and selling personal data for profits