Miles Guo, the Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China are the key factors leading to Twitter's demise
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1l1me9f3


9/13/2022 Miles Guo: There will be a big leap in the technologies of GPS, stem cells, graphene and hydrogen fuel cell; Miles Guo, the Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China are the key factors leading to Twitter's demise; Getter will completely transform the business model of social media, which heavily depends on advertisement and selling personal data for profits


