Former Chief Agent FBI Exposing Chemtrails

:::: yes you guessed it right, he was assassinated by Poison, a typical zionistic use of killing those who expose evil, carry activated charcoal which is a natural anti venom product, you can make it yourself, it may safe your life or someone else's life! if you are going to make it yourself then use coco nut shells and activate it using lemons juice (do it 2 times)!

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.