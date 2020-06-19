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The Truth Behind The Bolton Book - FULL SHOW 6/18/20
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158 views • June 19, 2020
David Knight hosts this live Thursday transmission and reveals the truth behind war-hawk John Bolton's new book meant to tarnish Trump's Presidency prior to the 2020 election as payback for being dismissed from his position as National Security Advisor. Matt Bracken hosts the final hour.
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