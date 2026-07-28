The "truth" behind Trump's false claims of election fraud

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INFOWARS Reporter [email protected] There is a war on for your mind! One of the original co-founder of Minds.com If you receive this transmission you are the resistance! Put on the whole armor of God. Ephesians Chapter 6 (KJV)
FAKE NEWS CNN's Pamela Brown debunks former President Donald Trump's false claims of mass election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Watch part two of Brown's special report here.