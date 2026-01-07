Trump Threatens To Assimilate Greenland, As World Trembles After Maduro "Capture"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says Military Action in Greenland "Always An Option".
Maverick News A Top Stories:
* New Security guarantees from Europe for Ukraine - "Boots On The Ground"
* Greenland warns Trump's actions could end NATO
* Venezuela reeling and unstable after Maduro Capture
* Trump Puts Colombia on Notice
* Carney Meets with European Leaders re: Ukraine
Please support our journalism and support our channel by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#trump, #colombia, #greenland, #carney,