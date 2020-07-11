Confiscatory taxation is coming - Ep 591

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Gold passes $1800 and reaches all time highs in every currency in the world except the US dollar.
China may cut US from trade. China propping up US dollar so US may not be able to buy from anyone soon.
600 financial firms took forgivable PPP loans.
Entrepreneurs created the middle class.
Biden wants equal outcomes, not equal treatment.
Estate Tax is unconstitutional .
Big tax hikes coming.
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