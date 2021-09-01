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STUDY SHOWS NATURAL IMMUNITY TO COVID IS SUPERIOR TO VACCINATION
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201 views • September 01, 2021
Brian Wilson breaks down the results of an Israeli study that demonstrates the durability and effectiveness of gaining a natural immunity to COVID-19 when compared to those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer's mRNA gene therapy.
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