Democrats Distance Themselves from Biden Ahead of State of the Union | Sekulow
Published 14 hours ago

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight to convince American voters that he should be reelected in his upcoming campaign for the 2024 presidential election against President Donald Trump (who just said he would debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace”). Will he blame the Republicans in Congress for any perceived failures?

