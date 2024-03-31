The last forest belt is separating Russian troops from the Chasov Yar
106 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
As you can see, life in it is not sweet for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Source @Slavyangrad
Keywords
russian troopsukrainian armed forcesthe last forest beltchasov yar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos