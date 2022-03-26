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Spot goes to Hollywood (1995, Mega Drive)
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52 views • March 26, 2022
Spot goes to Hollywood is a platformer developed by British company Eurocom Developments and published by British company Virgin Interactive (in Europe and Australia), Acclaim (in North America) and Tec Toy (in Brazil). It was released in North America, Europe and Brazil. A port for the Sega 32X was planned, but cancelled. An enhanced version with different levels was later developed for Saturn and Playstation.
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