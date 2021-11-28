© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Had More Courage and Desire When Younger, Why We Don’t Follow Our Desires?
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • November 28, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
1h09m35s – 1h28m50s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“STOP LETTING YOURSELF CHANGE YOUR LIFE JUST BECAUSE SOMEBODY JUDGED YOU.
ALLOW YOURSELF TO DEAL WITH THE EMOTION INSIDE OF YOURSELF THAT GOT TRIGGERED WHEN YOU WERE JUDGED.”
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
1h09m35s – 1h28m50s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“STOP LETTING YOURSELF CHANGE YOUR LIFE JUST BECAUSE SOMEBODY JUDGED YOU.
ALLOW YOURSELF TO DEAL WITH THE EMOTION INSIDE OF YOURSELF THAT GOT TRIGGERED WHEN YOU WERE JUDGED.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.