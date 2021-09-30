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NCAA STUDENT GOLFER HAS HEART DISEASE AFTER COVID SHOT - OFFERED BRIBE TO SILENCE STORY
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430 views • September 30, 2021
John Stokes was a Division 1 NCAA College Golfer but will now miss his senior season due to heart disease after taking the Pfizer COVID-19 shots. He claims this is happening to many other student athletes who are being forced to take the shots, and that someone tried to "buy" his story to keep it quiet.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/ncaa-student-golfer-has-heart-disease-after-covid-shot-offered-bribe-to-silence-story/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/ncaa-student-golfer-has-heart-disease-after-covid-shot-offered-bribe-to-silence-story/
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