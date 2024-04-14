IRAN WARNS WASHINGTON'S REGION BASES AND ARMY - WILL BE NEXT UNDER ATTACK, DECLARING NEW RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

IRAN WARNS WASHINGTON'S BASES AND ARMY WILL BE NEXT UNDER ATTACK, DECLARING NEW RULES OF ENGAGEMENT - Following Iranian op True Promise (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/36310?single), top General Bagheri (speaking above) stresses that Tehran warned through Swiss embassy that if U.S. participated in new attack by Tel Aviv on Iran (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/35878), American bases and army will be considered an aggressor, a military target and dealt with accordingly in Middle East.

We have adopted a new equation with the Zionist entity, which is to respond to any attack on its part directly from Iranian territory. If the Zionists respond to our operation, our next response will certainly be much broader than this operation

We sent a message to U.S. that if it cooperates with Israel in its next moves, its bases will not enjoy any security - IRGC.