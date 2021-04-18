BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price EXPLODES Past $1000 USD! - Here’s Why
BitcoinBCH
BitcoinBCH
6 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 18, 2021
It's hard to ignore the fact that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been absolutely crushing resistance on the price charts. In the last 3 weeks it has risen by 175% to $1,200 dollars, its highest point since June 2018. Hayden Otto explains why.

Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate

0:00 Introduction - Why is the price going up?
1:50 Bitcoin Cash transactions surpass BTC transactions
2:16 Noise.Cash
2:50 Users flee Bitcoin and Ethereum due to fees
3:06 Kim Dotcom Clubhouse Chat with BTC Maximalists
4:03 BTC argument dismantled
4:54 BTC gaslighting
5:45 Maximalists are pissed at Kim
6:08 Jimmy Song melts down
7:20 BTC maximalists censor Kim Dotcom
8:04 BTC launch disinformation campaign against Bitcoin Cash
8:41 Greg Maxwell deceptively edits Bitcoin Cash Wikipedia page
9:29 Conclusion

Censored Kim Dotcom video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sazdLVyH6Fs

Raspberry Pi Terabyte Block Initiative: https://bitcoinbch.com/projects/raspberry-pi-terabyte-bitcoin-block.html


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom

Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom

#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Keywords
bitcoinbchbitcoin cashbitcoin newsbitcoin cash pricebitcoin price
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Investment Bubble Is Starting to Crack &#8230; and You Might Be Exposed Without Knowing It

The AI Investment Bubble Is Starting to Crack … and You Might Be Exposed Without Knowing It

Mike Adams
Iran Conflict Raises Costs Across Banana Supply Chain, Threatening U.S. Prices

Iran Conflict Raises Costs Across Banana Supply Chain, Threatening U.S. Prices

Sterling Ashworth
Russian Firm A7 Launches Crypto-to-Bank Payment Service, Company Says

Russian Firm A7 Launches Crypto-to-Bank Payment Service, Company Says

Sterling Ashworth
Moody&#8217;s Report Reveals Staggering Costs of Iran War on Families

Moody’s Report Reveals Staggering Costs of Iran War on Families

Garrison Vance
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy