© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price EXPLODES Past $1000 USD! - Here’s Why
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 18, 2021
It's hard to ignore the fact that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been absolutely crushing resistance on the price charts. In the last 3 weeks it has risen by 175% to $1,200 dollars, its highest point since June 2018. Hayden Otto explains why.
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
0:00 Introduction - Why is the price going up?
1:50 Bitcoin Cash transactions surpass BTC transactions
2:16 Noise.Cash
2:50 Users flee Bitcoin and Ethereum due to fees
3:06 Kim Dotcom Clubhouse Chat with BTC Maximalists
4:03 BTC argument dismantled
4:54 BTC gaslighting
5:45 Maximalists are pissed at Kim
6:08 Jimmy Song melts down
7:20 BTC maximalists censor Kim Dotcom
8:04 BTC launch disinformation campaign against Bitcoin Cash
8:41 Greg Maxwell deceptively edits Bitcoin Cash Wikipedia page
9:29 Conclusion
Censored Kim Dotcom video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sazdLVyH6Fs
Raspberry Pi Terabyte Block Initiative: https://bitcoinbch.com/projects/raspberry-pi-terabyte-bitcoin-block.html
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
0:00 Introduction - Why is the price going up?
1:50 Bitcoin Cash transactions surpass BTC transactions
2:16 Noise.Cash
2:50 Users flee Bitcoin and Ethereum due to fees
3:06 Kim Dotcom Clubhouse Chat with BTC Maximalists
4:03 BTC argument dismantled
4:54 BTC gaslighting
5:45 Maximalists are pissed at Kim
6:08 Jimmy Song melts down
7:20 BTC maximalists censor Kim Dotcom
8:04 BTC launch disinformation campaign against Bitcoin Cash
8:41 Greg Maxwell deceptively edits Bitcoin Cash Wikipedia page
9:29 Conclusion
Censored Kim Dotcom video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sazdLVyH6Fs
Raspberry Pi Terabyte Block Initiative: https://bitcoinbch.com/projects/raspberry-pi-terabyte-bitcoin-block.html
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.