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Breek Arms Sledgehammer Omni Buster Charging Handle - Minuteman Review
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https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar



In 2024, I reviewed the Breek Arms Warhammer ambi charging handle. I preferred its low deck height over the competitors. More breathing room for my nose. 


Breek Arms has introduced the Sledgehammer Omni Buster charging handle. In contrast to their standard Sledgehammer Gas Blocking charging handle, the Omni Buster is designed to redirect gases away from an Ambidextral Gunfighter’s face…that is it is optimized for the ambidextrous shooter…or left hand shooter. Standard gas blocking charging handles redirect gases out the right side…not optimal if you’re shooting left handed. 


While the Sledghammer’s have the damns and channels designed to redirect gases like many other gas mitigating charging handles, the key feature is their patented internal baffles or waves designed to slow down the gas. 


Does it help? I could not detect a difference. And I think with lots of gas escaping from the ejection port already it is going to be difficult to detect a difference in ambient noxious gases. Will it reduce fouling of your eye protection or trim your risk of cancer? Probably some infinitesimal amount. With my unsuppressed, 18” barrel, I just can’t say one way or the other. 


And to make my experiment even less valid, I introduced a second variable…I chose to try their LE version with the low profile, low snag latch. I definitely prefer the narrower wings when carrying, but prefer my wider WarHammer charging handle when LARPing as an ambidextral gunfighter. The Omni Buster is taller than the Warhammer…thicker like the Giessele and BCM ambi charging handles. So my nose rests right on top of it when shooting prone or squatting. A non issue offhand. 


Which do I prefer overall? The BCM, Geissele, Warhammer, or Sledghammer Omni Buster? For my nose’s sake, I still kind of like my old Warhammer, but I can’t deny that the fact that Breek Arms made the Omni Buster for ambi shooters and I do think those internal baffles are cool, so I’m not going to bother removing the Omni Buster just to swap back in the Warhammer. And if it reduces my risk of lung cancer by a millionth of a percent, that’s cool, too. If I were doing an AR build and I wanted an ambi charging handle, I’d choose the Omni Buster. But if I already had an ambi BCM, Geissele, or Warhammer, I would not bother myself to switch. 



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sledgehammercharging handlebreek armsomni buster
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