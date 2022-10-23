Defend The Border - CHRIS BURGARD IN COCHISE COUNTY, AZ EXPOSES BIDEN BORDER FAILURES!

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Chris Burgard, Director of the Defend The Border, TV series about former ICE Director, Tom Homan is taping at the Arizona/Mexico border in Cochise County. Chris reveals more terrible evidence of the abject failure of the Biden Administration's legal obligation to protect the citizens of Arizona and the rest of America.
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