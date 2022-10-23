Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deep Deception
91 views
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published a month ago |

The world has long been a scam field! Much of what we believe to be true is really fraud.

A cabal of wealthy elite psychopaths with their hands on the levers of debt financing, currency fraud, deception and corruption of people in key positions for generations, has now brought us to the doorstep of economic collapse, high-tech war, mass deaths from their poisons and frequencies, and other secretly known or planned unrevealed catastrophes to come.

You can help expose and end this deception and its harm by researching and communicating.

(https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm



Keywords
corruptiondeceptionresearchpropagandaplannedwarmanipulationfraudfrequenciesdebteconomic collapsesecretpoisonscyborgpsychopathstranshumandominationcatastrophesmethodshigh-techcommunicatingunrevealed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket