Diving Deep into Cannabis Investing with Poseidon

Potential Topics of Conversation:





Federal Legalization Impact

Navigating the Cannabis Investment Waters

Trends in Cannabis Investing

Thoughts on the Future of the Cannabis Industry





Description:





In this insightful podcast episode, we’ll dive deep into the world of cannabis investments with Morgan Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management, one of the pioneers in this budding industry.





Founded by siblings Emily and Morgan Paxhia in 2013, Poseidon has established itself as a trusted leader with a diverse investment strategy covering various company stages and sectors within the cannabis space.





We’ll discuss the latest trends in cannabis investing, the challenges of investing in this emerging market, and their thoughts on the future of the industry.





Join us as we explore their journey, discuss the evolving cannabis landscape, and gain valuable insights into the world of cannabis investing from this experienced and forward-thinking team.





Whether you're a seasoned investor or just curious about this green wave, this episode offers a wealth of knowledge from Poseidon's years of dedication to the cannabis industry.





Guest:





Morgan Paxhia, Founding-Partner & Chief Investor, at Poseidon Asset Management





https://www.linkedin.com/in/morganpaxhia/





Host:





Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.





https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





The #TalkingHedge...





​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.





https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com