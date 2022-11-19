Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nov 18, 2022 Global Pawns
70 views
channel image
Hardnewstv14
Published 10 days ago |

The Quest for Global Dominance: Global Pawns


They are working their long term goal!
This is eye opening! Thank you for watching!

https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-depopulation-through-forced-vaccination-the-zero-carbon-solu

https://events.umich.edu/event/58835

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation-d2fl22qhl02

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/us-polls-election-2020-trump-covid-lies-conspiracy-b1403876.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vi5bMTs2XHlW

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35247123/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-film-argues-who-engaged-in-population-control-experiment-under-guise-of-vaccination-program/

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/11/17/biden-and-g20-leaders-declaration-digital-vaccine-passport-will-facilitate-international-travel-requirement/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/update-far-left-brazilian-supreme-court-orders-banks-seize-assets-millions-protesters-participating-mass-democracy-rallies-protesters-stand-strong/

https://thelibertydaily.com/regal-depopulation-and-monarchical-control-queen-maxima-of-the-netherlands-lobbies-g20-for-digital-id/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/newyork/video-2818693/Video-Schumer-says-immigrants-needed-birth-rates-drop.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ito=1490&ns_campaign=1490

https://sunlightinstitute.org/the-healing-power-of-the-sun/

https://sundoctors.com.au/blog/sun-exposure-not-bad-5-benefits-sun-exposure/

https://www.thedailybeast.com/white-house-admits-we-might-need-to-block-the-sun-to-stop-climate-change

https://noqreport.com/2022/08/15/pfizer-documents-and-real-world-data-both-show-that-covid-jabs-are-already-causing-mass-depopulation/

https://www.soulask.com/why-do-we-need-so-many-people-historian-explains-how-depopulation-will-unfold/

https://truthunmuted.org/new-film-argues-who-engaged-in-population-control-experiment-under-guise-of-vaccination-program/

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/nov/15/humans-could-face-reproductive-crisis-as-sperm-count-declines-study-finds

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/research-shows-global-sperm-counts-fallen-62-50-years-threaten-humanitys-survival/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-17-australia-63-percent-drop-births-covid-vaccines.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8450276/

https://www.henryford.com/blog/2022/04/covid-and-erectile-dysfunction

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7502099/

https://thelibertydaily.com/depopulation-through-sterilization-new-study-finds-pfizer-covid-jabs-impair-sperm-concentration/

http://dean-w-arnold.com/articles-blogs/bill-gates-gathers-billionaires

https://www.wsj.com/articles/BL-WHB-1322

----Channel Information----------------------------------

Email:
[email protected]

Mail:
Terri Lynn
PO Box 62
Forest Hill, La 71430

$CASH APP$
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn

Keywords
endtimeswefthegreatrese

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket