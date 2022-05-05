4 Reasons Elon Musk Must Prove He's Not Part of the Transhumanist Globalist Elites

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Right off the bat, let me state for the record that I desperately HOPE Elon Musk is legitimately just an eccentric billionaire who truly wants to bring free speech back to Twitter without a nefarious agenda behind him. I'm still at 50/50 on him, but I very much hope I'm wrong about the potential that he's a Trojan Horse who will deliver propaganda and gaslighting for The Great Reset in a trickle that may influence conservatives and Christians into unwittingly embracing Neo-Marxist ideas.
On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I discussed the four most concerning aspects of his personality and history that should make us skeptical about his intentions. As an added bonus, I believe he needs to address his "training" as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab.