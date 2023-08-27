THESE PROTESTERS ARE DEMANDING THAT MANDATORY MASK MANDATES RETURN!!!

👉 Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the Worldhttps://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
Protesters are gathering to demand that the BC Health Minister brings back the mandatory mask mandates for healthcare settings despite the overwhelming evidence that masks don’t work when it comes to providing “protection” from Covid-19(84).
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the agenda for the Covid-19(84) 2.0 roll out as mask mandates are set to make a return in BC and beyond.
Sources:
https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/mass-healthcare-network-brings-back-staff-mask-mandate-amid-dramatic-increase-covid-cases/S7Q523FSJBCKRHQAWSOJDPQ26I/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/new-covid-variant-ba-286-30780969?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=other
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/atlanta-college-reinstates-mask-mandate-students-employees-campus/SJVTD4WHBRGFNNVERNUGMIIQVY/
https://www.wdsu.com/article/dillard-university-reinstates-indoor-mask-mandate/44905773
https://nypost.com/2023/08/22/hollywood-movie-studio-brings-back-covid-19-mask-mandate/
