THESE PROTESTERS ARE DEMANDING THAT MANDATORY MASK MANDATES RETURN!!!
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

👉 Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the Worldhttps://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


Protesters are gathering to demand that the BC Health Minister brings back the mandatory mask mandates for healthcare settings despite the overwhelming evidence that masks don’t work when it comes to providing “protection” from Covid-19(84).


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the agenda for the Covid-19(84) 2.0 roll out as mask mandates are set to make a return in BC and beyond.


Sources:


https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/mass-healthcare-network-brings-back-staff-mask-mandate-amid-dramatic-increase-covid-cases/S7Q523FSJBCKRHQAWSOJDPQ26I/


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/new-covid-variant-ba-286-30780969?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=other


https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/atlanta-college-reinstates-mask-mandate-students-employees-campus/SJVTD4WHBRGFNNVERNUGMIIQVY/


https://www.wdsu.com/article/dillard-university-reinstates-indoor-mask-mandate/44905773


https://nypost.com/2023/08/22/hollywood-movie-studio-brings-back-covid-19-mask-mandate/


This Is No Joke, It’s ALL COMING BACK!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/this-is-no-joke-its-all-coming-back/


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/covid-authoritarianism-is-making-its-return-with-new-mask-mandates


https://www.straight.com/city-culture/four-months-after-healthcare-mask-mandate-dropped-a-protest-calls-for-its-return


https://twitter.com/adriandix/status/1695462220711559210


Ontario Police KILL 73 YEAR OLD MAN AFTER HE REFUSED TO WEAR A MASK!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/ontario-police-kill-73-year-old-man-after-he-refused-to-wear-a-mask/


How To GET THROUGH A Covid-19(84) Travel Checkpoint With Press For Truth!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/how-to-get-through-a-covid-1984-travel-checkpoint-with-press-for-truth/


LONG VAX…

https://pressfortruth.ca/long-vax/


Are YOU Ready For Covid-19(84) Round 2? We Will NOT Submit!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/are-you-ready-for-covid-1984-round-2-we-will-not-submit/


Press For Truth

