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Prophecy: The milk-machine will melt; Meet the Lord in holiness
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50 views • October 14, 2021
Prophetic Word given on October the 11th 9:30pm while opening the fridge to get some milk.
I was hesitant to write it down but finally did it.
Speaks about a milk machine that is milking the nations/ people.
And this will overheat and melt down – with an interesting result afterwards.
Also talks about to meet the Lord Yeshua, transfigured and in holiness.
Though the term milk machine is not accurate but it it's on purpose because there is a reason for it.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-11-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
I was hesitant to write it down but finally did it.
Speaks about a milk machine that is milking the nations/ people.
And this will overheat and melt down – with an interesting result afterwards.
Also talks about to meet the Lord Yeshua, transfigured and in holiness.
Though the term milk machine is not accurate but it it's on purpose because there is a reason for it.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-11-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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