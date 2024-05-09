REVEALED Why U.S. Senators Prioritize Israel Over American Interests Redacted News

Mirrored Content

Why are U.S. lawmakers so busy making laws and running errands to make Israel great? Why is that their job as elected representatives of the American people? A group of 12 Senators sent a letter to the International Criminal Court threatening “severe sanctions” if the court follows through with threats to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials for their violations of international rules of war. Neither the U.S. nor Israel are members of the ICC! Why do U.S. politicians shill so hard for Israel and not the American people?

