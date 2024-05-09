REVEALED Why U.S. Senators Prioritize Israel Over American Interests Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Why are U.S. lawmakers so busy making laws and running errands to make Israel great? Why is that their job as elected representatives of the American people? A group of 12 Senators sent a letter to the International Criminal Court threatening “severe sanctions” if the court follows through with threats to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials for their violations of international rules of war. Neither the U.S. nor Israel are members of the ICC! Why do U.S. politicians shill so hard for Israel and not the American people?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.