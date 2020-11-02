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THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 _ CLAIRE EDWARDS
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67 views • November 02, 2020
Original video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SEcTR7RPgAbW/
Powerful statements read by Claire Edwards. It is an imperative that we continue to share and wake up as many of our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, daughters, sons and beloveds. Listening from the deep well within we must find the courage to rise and end this nefarious agenda, hand in hand, heart to heart we must refuse to comply.
Powerful statements read by Claire Edwards. It is an imperative that we continue to share and wake up as many of our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, daughters, sons and beloveds. Listening from the deep well within we must find the courage to rise and end this nefarious agenda, hand in hand, heart to heart we must refuse to comply.
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