© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥‘SMIRKING GANGSTER’ – Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Sen. Lindsey Graham
💬 “He’s just a simple gangster who works in an ORGANIZED CRIME MOB called the US government,” Prof. Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Andrew Napolitano.
💬 “And they'll do that, and they'll smirk. And he'll laugh, and he'll threaten, like a gangster,” the economist blasted US mafia-style foreign policy.
📌 “So much for MAGA, so much for ‘Peace President’. This is GANGSTERISM,” the analyst summed up.