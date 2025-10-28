💥‘SMIRKING GANGSTER’ – Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Sen. Lindsey Graham

💬 “He’s just a simple gangster who works in an ORGANIZED CRIME MOB called the US government,” Prof. Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Andrew Napolitano.

💬 “And they'll do that, and they'll smirk. And he'll laugh, and he'll threaten, like a gangster,” the economist blasted US mafia-style foreign policy.

📌 “So much for MAGA, so much for ‘Peace President’. This is GANGSTERISM,” the analyst summed up.