THE BRIDGE TO NOWHERE: They are creating a human trafficking super highway.
THE BRIDGE TO NOWHERE:  Darien Gap's secret bridge project. 

Yaviza, Panama | Darien Gap -  Why won’t the government of Panama admit the true nature of this $6M bridge to nowhere?  

By connecting over this river,  Central and South America will have connected the Pan American Hwy from the tip of South America to Alaska. 

Thus creating a human trafficking super highway. 

