THE BRIDGE TO NOWHERE: They are creating a human trafficking super highway.

THE BRIDGE TO NOWHERE: Darien Gap's secret bridge project.
Yaviza, Panama | Darien Gap - Why won’t the government of Panama admit the true nature of this $6M bridge to nowhere?
By connecting over this river, Central and South America will have connected the Pan American Hwy from the tip of South America to Alaska.
Thus creating a human trafficking super highway.
#OperationBurningEdge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.