Only the sun is against, opposite me

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlUu7gUDTv8
ART for seekers of truth from the brilliant Isabella Togramajyan in the serious group "Seritio"Photo, video, art, original music and much more.
Isabel
INSTA: @_seritio_
https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/
https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/
Original and editorial versions of copyright video content for Ship Shard blogs.
Author's video content.
In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/