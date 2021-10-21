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U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS JUMPING SHIP from theHIghwire.com
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284 views • October 21, 2021
U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS JUMPING SHIP
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/u-s-health-officials-jumping-ship/
Last week, The Highwire featured esteemed virologist Geert Vanden Bossche’s prediction that senior members of our U.S. health regulatory agencies would be stepping down to avoid inevitable controversies surrounding the #Covid19 vaccine, and its boosters. Take a look as his intel is already proving to be true.
POSTED: October 18, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/u-s-health-officials-jumping-ship/
Last week, The Highwire featured esteemed virologist Geert Vanden Bossche’s prediction that senior members of our U.S. health regulatory agencies would be stepping down to avoid inevitable controversies surrounding the #Covid19 vaccine, and its boosters. Take a look as his intel is already proving to be true.
POSTED: October 18, 2021
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