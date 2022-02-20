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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Η Θεία Κοινωνία, εφόδιον ζωής αιωνίου
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58 views • February 20, 2022
Τό Μυστήριο τῆς θείας Μεταλήψεως, ἡ θεία Κοινωνία, τό ἐφόδιον ζωῆς αἰωνίου, μέσα ἀπό τήν πνευματική διδασκαλία κυρίως τοῦ ἐν ἁγίοις πατρός ἡμῶν Νεκταρίου Πενταπόλεως τοῦ θαυματουργοῦ, εἶναι τό θέμα αὐτῆς τῆς Ὁμιλίας πού πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή 1 Ἀπριλίου 2018, στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
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